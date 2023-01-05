David Warner reveals his retirement pact with fellow-batter Usman Khwaja

As they near the last phase in cricket, Australia’s David Warner has revealed a ‘pact’ he has with fellow-batter Usman Khwaja regarding their retirement before they call stumps on their careers.

The batting-duo have vowed to not leave the Test side “in a hole”.

“I know through that sort of five year transition period when a lot of the greats left, there were big holes to fill with the amount of games that you play,” said David Warner speaking to Fox Cricket.

He also revealed his retirement plans with Khwaja and how it would impact the Aussie side.

Warner said that the void left by Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and other key players’ retirement has caused Australia team to be devoid of experience.

“So we always talk about games played and how much that means into a team’s performance and perspective with experience. And you can’t fill that void.”

Speaking about Khwaja’s debut debut in the Sydney test of the 2010-11 Ashes series, which Australia lost 3-1, Warner revealed: “I remember sitting here (for) his first game up in a box – I hadn’t played Test cricket yet – and it brought a tear to my eyes seeing a friend of mine, a close friend of mine go out there and debut.”

Warner made his debut in December the same year against New Zealand.

“I played a lot of cricket growing up with him, and playing alongside him has been fantastic. It’s just great to see him out there enjoying his cricket for what it is.”

“As he keeps saying to me, it could be our last game together. (So) we’re gonna enjoy the next four months, enjoy it as much as we can and hopefully he can play a bit longer than what I can.”

Warner and Khwaja are close friends, they came through the Sydney junior cricket scene together. And, not only the sons, their fathers share a good bond too.

After their game against South Africa, Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Khwaja and their fathers in the same pose and penned a beautiful note.

The photo was captioned as: “Fathers and sons! So many nerve-racking days for the dads above over the years!! Who would have thought we are still here doing what we love together, and they are still as nervous as they were when we were 10yrs of age watching.”