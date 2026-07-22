David Warner pleads guilty to drunk-driving charge

Former Australia opener David Warner on Wednesday pleaded guilty to drinking and driving after having been charged following a random breath test in Sydney in April. Warner’s lawyer had earlier told reporters that the 39-year-old had accepted that his actions were “reckless” and “foolish”. According to the BBC, the sentencing has been set for August 18 and Warner faces a potential prison entence of up to nine months, a minimum disqualification from driving of six months and a potential fine of up to AUD 2,200 (Rs 1.48 lakh).

Warner’s lawyer Bobby Hill had said in an earlier hearing that he had drunk three glasses of wine at a friend’s apartment before getting in his car on Easter Sunday. He admitted to drink driving via his lawyer Bobby Hill and was not required to appear in court in person.