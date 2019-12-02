‘I looked up to the skies to him’: David Warner on remembering Phillip Hughes after triple ton

David Warner looks up to the skies. (Source: File Photo) David Warner looks up to the skies. (Source: File Photo)

David Warner’s triple century and Nathan Lyon’s fifer in the second innings secured Australia a home series win against Pakistan, as they defeated the visitors by an innings and 48 runs on the fourth day of the second Test in Adelaide on Monday. After the impressive win, Warner paid tribute to the late batsman Philip Hughes.

Warner, after winning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series, remembered Phillip Hughes in the post-match presentation. Hughes died five years ago on the pitch after being struck by a bouncer.

“This win for us is a bit of memory and reflection of our mates’ life (talking about Philip Hughes). It’s always a difficult time for us. I looked up to the skies to him and every time we come here and play, we do that,” he said.

The 33-year-old talked about his team’s achievements and said that it hasn’t been easy for him fielding for two days after scoring a mammoth 335 runs.

“I am very happy we didn’t have to bat again. The legs are okay, but I was so tired last night that I slept on the couch,” said Warner, who covered almost 21 kilometres, the equivalent of a half-marathon during his record-breaking knock.

“Coming out here and playing against Pakistan, we knew they were going to put up a fight. I backed myself and just enjoyed it. I had a bit of time out of the game to reflect on a lot of things. Now that I am back here, I am enjoying it and hungrier than ever.”

Warner concluded talking about how Australia as a team would prepare themselves ahead of their next challenge against New Zealand.

“We are going to come up against a quality opposition in New Zealand. It’s always a good contest. The conditions are probably going to suit their attack in Perth and we need to see what wickets are prepared and adjust accordingly. I’ll go back to the nets and practice hard. I’ll do my best.”

After starting Monday with Pakistan at 39/3 in their follow-on, Australia reduced the Men in Green to 229/8 by the dinner break, with Lyon getting a five-wicket haul. Pakistan could only add 10 more runs after the break, with Mohammad Abbas the last to go.

Who is Phillip Hughes?

Phillip Hughes died at the age of 25 after suffering a brain haemorrhage while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match on November 25, 2014 against New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Hughes had played 25 Test matches for Australia and 24 ODIs in his career. He also spent several years playing county cricket in England. Ever since the tragedy, Cricket Australia has enforced the use of neck protectors in helmets to avoid a repeat.

