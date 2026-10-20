‘Pathetic’: David Warner slams empty stands at South Africa vs Australia Tests

Former Australia opener David Warner has launched a scathing attack on the poor attendances at the ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia, calling the crowds “pathetic” and questioning whether the format is truly thriving.

South Africa lost the first Test in Durban by 214 runs with large sections of Kingsmead empty, and the crowds have not picked up through the first two rain-affected days of the second Test in Gqeberha. A total of just under 20,000 fans reportedly attended the Durban Test across five days, amounting to less than a fifth of the venue’s capacity.

“We keep hearing how important Test cricket is, but where are the fans in South Africa?” Warner wrote on X.