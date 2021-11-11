T20 World Cup: David Warner’s bizarre day out! A six and a caught behind

A weird moment transpired in the second innings of the semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia when David Warner hit a 6 off a Mohammad Hafeez delivery which bounced twice before reaching him, before the umpire giving it as a no ball.

Hafeez lost control of the ball and it bounced near Warner’s foot before bouncing once more and almost rolled down the pitch. Warner then decides to move outside leg and swing it over deep midwicket for a massive six as he absolutely smoked it.

Umpire Kettleborough then signalled a no-ball due to the ball bouncing twice. But that was an incredible hit from Warner as he had to crouch low, get underneath the low bounce and generate all the power.

Warner’s bizarre night would continue as he was caught behind off Shadab’s ball. Initially, there appeared to be a slight nick off the bat as a sound was heard but the UltraEdge was a flat line and showed that there was a clear gap between bat and the ball. The noise might have confused Warner, who thought it was an edge.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four against Australia.

Opening the innings after being invited to bat, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.