Sunday, August 21, 2022

David Warner open to have discussions with CA to get lifetime captaincy ban overturned

In the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner was handed a more severe punishment -- a lifelong leadership ban.

The 35-year-old Warner will feature in the Big Bash League for the first time since 2013 after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder. (File)

David Warner on Sunday called upon Cricket Australia to “open their doors” and discuss overturning his lifetime leadership ban, saying he is looking forward to having an “honest conversation” with the board.

In the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner was handed a more severe punishment — a lifelong leadership ban.

However, several former and current players, including Test skipper Pat Cummins, have called for Warner’s life ban to end.

“That hasn’t really been brought to the table,” Warner was quoted saying by a website.

“As I’ve said plenty of times off the record, it’s upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them,” he added.

Warner, Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing domestic or international cricket as punishment for their roles in the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

Warner and Smith had been banned for one year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

The 35-year-old Warner will feature in the Big Bash League for the first time since 2013 after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder.

The captaincy spot is open at Sydney Thunder after their former skipper Usman Khawaja moved to Brisbane Heat. However, Warner said he can be leader without having the title.

“I’ve got the experience, I’m a leader in the side anyway without having a title,” he said.

“That’s what I’m about, giving back, so if they (younger players) can pick my brains in any way, my phone is always there, they have my number, and they can see me when I’m at the practice facilities,” he said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 02:49:44 pm
