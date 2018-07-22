David Warner looking at IPL, warm-up matches to get World Cup preparation on song

David Warner has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. (Source: Express Archive) David Warner has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner is confident of making a strong comeback into the national side for the 2019 World Cup. Warner, who is facing a one-year ban from international cricket after being sanctioned by Cricket Australia (CA), is currently plying his trade in NT Strike league (a grade tournament held in Darwin) for City Cyclones. However, the 31-year-old believes that this break will be beneficial as a player cannot lose form overnight. Stating that he will be taking part in next year’s IPL Warner maintained that his preparation will be on course for the ICC 2019 World Cup in England.

“I know the break’s doing me well. You don’t lose form overnight. I’ll wake up every day, face Mitchell Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, the best bowlers I feel in the world. If I can face them consistently in training when the ban’s up, that gets you back in,” Warner said.

“You know there’s plenty of warm-up games, I will be in the IPL as well leading into that. There’s plenty of cricket, plenty of world-class players playing there to get my preparation on song,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

Stating that he is taking his opportunities in grade cricket with utmost sincerity, Warner said, “I’m here [at the NT Strike] to play cricket and I love doing that,” Warner said. “I wouldn’t be here today and continue to keep working my backside off to keep scoring runs for each team that I play for if I didn’t love it. I wouldn’t be here, I’d probably retire. This is just a little stepping stone to keep continuing my progress to putting my hand up and keep enabling myself to keep scoring as many runs as I can for every single team I play for in the next eight months.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on life away from cricket, the southpaw reiterated that the break has given him time to look back at his family and realise that there is much more than just cricket. “The longest I’ve had is six weeks off in the last, I guess, seven years. The last 12 weeks before I went to Canada was great, just to reflect on myself as a human being, just be a dad and a husband. It’s been pleasurable and I’ve really enjoyed that,” he said.

“We live in a bubble, and we don’t realise it until it’s taken away from you. There’s a lot more to life than just cricket. Things happen for a reason; this is probably my break to keep me going to prolong my career,” he added.

