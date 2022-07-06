David Warner likely to miss BBL for UAE league if Cricket Australia leadership ban isn’t lifted

Australia’s talismanic opener and former vice-captain, David Warner can miss the upcoming Big Bash League season in Australia if his leadership ban imposed by Cricket Australia is not removed.

Warner’s partner, Candice recently spoke on the matter at the Triple M’s Deadset Legends with Dan, Richard and Candice.

“Yeah it (the ban) bothers me, I don’t like injustice so it does bother me,” she said.

“But it doesn’t really bother him because he can go and captain in the UAE, he can go and captain in India where people appreciate his cricketing brain and what he can bring to a team.”

Further, Candice also said that the final decision to play in the Australian T20 league summer is something the family will take in the coming.

“Regardless of whether the ban is lifted or not, if he plays Big Bash, it’s a decision we talk about what’s best for the family in this period. Also, there’s another league going on in the UAE, which financially (has) much bigger money. It’s not just a matter of lifting Dave’s ban, it’s a matter of what’s best for our family. And Dave’s just accepted he has this ban now.”

Warner was imposed a year-long ban from the game and a career leadership ban by Cricket Australia post the Sandpapergate scandal on the Australia tour of South Africa 2018. Even though Steve Smith, who was the then Australian captain, has been appointed as the vice-captain under Pat Cummins, Warner hasn’t been offered any leadership role in Australia owing to the ban.

Cummins himself had said, ““(Warner) is a fantastic leader around our squad here…If he has a formal role, he’d be fantastic with that as well. So if that ever came up, he’d be great.”

On the matter, Australian Cricketer’s Association (ACA) head Todd Greenberg had put it in public last year that he welcomed a discussion with Cricket Australia about reconsidering Warner’s ban. Victorian Cricket chief Nick Cummins on the other hand, had suggested that CA had little influence to stop BBL clubs or the state teams from naming the southpaw as their skipper.