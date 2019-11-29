Watch: David Warner, Joe Burns engage in a match of rock-paper-scissors during rain delay

David Warner, Joe Burns during the rain delay on Day 1 (Source: cricket.com.au/Twitter) David Warner, Joe Burns during the rain delay on Day 1 (Source: cricket.com.au/Twitter)

As wet outfield caused a slight delay in the start of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, openers David Warner and Joe Burns were seen playing rock-papers-scissors in the dressing room. The commentators had a laugh about it as they watched the replay during the first Test’s proceedings on Friday.

However, Burns could not stay at the crease with Warner for longer. The 30-year-old got out in the fourth over to Shaheen Afridi after edging the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. He scored just four runs from nine deliveries in the pink-ball Test.

The two openers share good chemistry between them. The duo shared a 222-run opening partnership at the Gabba, Brisbane in the first Test. The right-handed batsman missed out on his Test century by three runs.

After Burns’ wicket, Warner endured the new-ball spell along with Marnus Labuschagne. The veteran launched a counter-attack after playing himself in.

An early tea break was taken after rain played spoilsport in the second Test. Earlier hosts’ skipper Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first.

There were no changes in the Australian side whereas Pakistan made three changes. Muhammad Musa made his Test debut replacing 16-year-old Naseem Shah. Mohammad Abbas replaced Imran Khan and Imam-ul-Haq replaced Haris Sohail.

