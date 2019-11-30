David Warner hits maiden Test triple hundred, breaks Don Bradman’s 87-year-old record

Australia’s David Warner celebrates against Pakistan in Adelaide. (Source: AP) Australia’s David Warner celebrates against Pakistan in Adelaide. (Source: AP)

David Warner of Australia brought up his maiden triple century in Test cricket on Saturday against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. Warner became the seventh Australian batsman to score a triple ton in Test cricket history. The Australian opener reached the mark in 389 deliveries with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas delivery in the 120th over.

He is the fourth Australian opener to reach the magical figures in Test cricket, also the second Australian to score a century. Warner surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman’s score of 334 to register the second-highest score in a Test innings for Australia.

He also surpassed Bradman’s record of highest score at Adelaide Oval. The Aussie legend scored an unbeaten 299 against South Africa on January 29, 1932, at the same venue.

For the first time EVER at the Adelaide Oval, 300 for Dave Warner! @Domaincomau | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zjsrP37q9o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

The 33-year-old has become the fourth batsman to score a triple ton against Pakistan. The previous triple ton was scored by Virender Sehwag (309) on March 28, 2004. Garfield Sobers (365*) and Mark Taylor (334*) are the other two batsmen to score a triple century against Pakistan.

Warner joined the list of elite openers with most 250-plus scores in Test cricket. Sanath Jayasuriya, Graeme Smith, Chris Gayle and Alastair Cook have crossed the 250-run mark twice whereas Sehwag tops the list with four such scores.

The New South Wales batsman also shared the second-highest second-wicket partnership for Australia in Test cricket. He added 361 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne.

