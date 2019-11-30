David Warner gifts kid helmet after triple century, older boys snatch it away

Kid receives David Warner’s helmet, only to be snatched away from older boys. Kid receives David Warner’s helmet, only to be snatched away from older boys.

In a memorable day for David Warner, who slammed a rare triple century on Saturday against Pakistan in the second Test, the Australian opener made it even more special for a little fan by gifting him his helmet. The joy was, however, short-lived as older boys stole the helmet from the boy afterwards.

Warner walked off the Adelaide Oval with his bat held aloft in one hand and his helmet in the other in the formation of a big V. Mark Taylor and tens of thousands of fans stood and applauded his unbeaten 335 against Pakistan.

While on his way out, he handed his helmet to a little fan. However, a fight followed and older kids snatched the prized possession from him and Twitterati sought justice for the little boy:

Felt sorry for this kid. Warner clearly gave him – and him alone- his helmet. Then… 1/3 pic.twitter.com/32Kwz45wPM — Neil Breen (@breenie9) November 30, 2019

Hang on That big kid stole that helmet from the little kid. Warner handed it straight to him @Foxtel #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gtNmpIIIqI — 3GCT (@BarrysChins) November 30, 2019

They’re interviewing some kid who absolutely pinched Warner’s helmet from another smaller kid like he received it from Warner this is bullshit that kids a fucken thief #AUSvPAK — i’m poster syndrome (@macaulaybalkan) November 30, 2019

The kid is a bully. He snatched the helmet off the smaller kid who Warner gave it to — Scott Thomson (@ScottThomson1) November 30, 2019

@CricketAus @SevenNetwork please help to make this right. Warner’s helmet was handed to the little fella and then he got mugged by the other kid and his mates. — John ??? (@stripy_john) November 30, 2019

100 bat , 200 gloves and bat , 300 helmet , 350 shirt , 400 pant , 500 – omg stop this Warner fellow ?? https://t.co/zEIhBJnQs9 — Sai (@akakrcb6) November 30, 2019

Man anyone else feel really sorry for the little kid who was clearly handed Warner’s helmet and footage later is of some bigger kids in fucking Ralph Lauren gear with the helmet? Shit is super sad man ??

#ausvpak — inBReid (@Reid_Ddos) November 30, 2019

Hope someone is following up those older children who stole the helmet given to a much younger boy by David Warner as he left the ground at the declaration. Awful to see these boys wrestle it off the little fella and run off with it. #AUSvPAK — Ingrid Harrison (@IngridHarrison) November 30, 2019

the parents of those bigger kids need to make sure Warner’s helmet goes to the boy it was intended for #AUSvPAK — Alliance of Non-Victorian AFL Club Supporters (@anvacms) November 30, 2019

This is not the first time Warner has given a souvenir to a fan. In October, when Australia were playing Sri Lanka, Warner saw some young fans waiting to get his autograph and he decided to instead give his batting gloves away. He went on to score a century in the first T20I.

Previously during the World Cup, Warner gave net bowler Jaykishan Plaha a signed Australian jersey before the clash against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, London. Warner’s shot down the ground had injured Plaha on June 8 during a net session, a day before the match against India. The Indian-origin English bowler had collapsed on the ground after getting hit on the head by the ball.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old brought up the triple century with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless 389-ball innings. He had been at the crease for nearly nine hours.

Warner pulled seamer Mohammad Abbas for a four to eclipse Don Bradman’s unbeaten 299 against South Africa in 1932, the previous highest score at the ground.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd