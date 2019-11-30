Follow Us:
David Warner gifts kid helmet after triple century, older boys snatch it away

David Warner gifted a little fan his helmet after slamming triple century. The joy was, however, short-lived as older boys stole the helmet from the fan afterwards.

Published: November 30, 2019
Kid receives David Warner’s helmet, only to be snatched away from older boys.

In a memorable day for David Warner, who slammed a rare triple century on Saturday against Pakistan in the second Test, the Australian opener made it even more special for a little fan by gifting him his helmet. The joy was, however, short-lived as older boys stole the helmet from the boy afterwards.

Warner walked off the Adelaide Oval with his bat held aloft in one hand and his helmet in the other in the formation of a big V. Mark Taylor and tens of thousands of fans stood and applauded his unbeaten 335 against Pakistan.

While on his way out, he handed his helmet to a little fan. However, a fight followed and older kids snatched the prized possession from him and Twitterati sought justice for the little boy:

This is not the first time Warner has given a souvenir to a fan. In October, when Australia were playing Sri Lanka, Warner saw some young fans waiting to get his autograph and he decided to instead give his batting gloves away. He went on to score a century in the first T20I.

Previously during the World Cup, Warner gave net bowler Jaykishan Plaha a signed Australian jersey before the clash against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, London. Warner’s shot down the ground had injured Plaha on June 8 during a net session, a day before the match against India. The Indian-origin English bowler had collapsed on the ground after getting hit on the head by the ball.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old brought up the triple century with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless 389-ball innings. He had been at the crease for nearly nine hours.

Warner pulled seamer Mohammad Abbas for a four to eclipse Don Bradman’s unbeaten 299 against South Africa in 1932, the previous highest score at the ground.

