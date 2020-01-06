Australia penalised five runs for running on pitch, furious Warner argues with umpire

Aleem Dar, David Warner involved in a heated exchange (Source: Twitter) Aleem Dar, David Warner involved in a heated exchange (Source: Twitter)

David Warner and umpire Aleem Dar were involved in an argument on the fourth day of the Sydney Test against New Zealand, after the official penalised Australia five runs for its batsmen running on the pitch.

In the 50th over of Australia’s second innings, Warner clipped the ball towards mid-wicket and went for a quick single. Dar, who had already given the first and final warning earlier in the over to Marnus Labuschagne, was not happy about Warner running in the danger zone. The veteran umpire then informed Warner his run would not count, and signalled a penalty of five runs for Australia.

Australia have been penalised five runs for running in the ‘danger zone’ of the pitch.#AUSvNZ | https://t.co/rx14Qs3S0i pic.twitter.com/sIEtazVcXl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2020

Law 41.14 of the MCC Laws of Cricket states ‘it is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch’. The umpire can penalise the batting team after first giving a warning.

After Dar signalled the penalty, Warner asked the other on-field umpire, Marais Erasmus, “What do you want me to do, play the shot and jump this way?” and motioned sideways.

Despite the controversy, Warner registered his 24th Test century. The 33-year-old remained unbeaten for 111 runs from 159 deliveries including nine boundaries. The New South Wales batsman shared 100-run stands with opener Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne. This is also his third century in eight innings.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee was also not happy with the umpire’s decision. “I think it’s a fair point from David Warner. I mean, where’s he meant to run?” said Lee, who was a commentator on Fox Cricket.

As a result of the penalty, New Zealand chased a target of 415, instead of 420. However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse and were bundled out for 136 runs.

