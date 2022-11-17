David Warner engages in banter with fans during AUS vs ENG 1st ODI

David Warner is one of the most colourful cricket characters playing today, on the field as well as off it. Known for his hilarious social media activities, the southpaw was caught on camera on Thursday bantering with a fan in the stand during the first ODI between England and Australia.

During the Australian innings, a young fan held a short placard which read: “David Warner can I have ur shirt?” which was caught on camera which then zeroed in on Warner’s reaction in the dressing room.

The Australian opener, who had seen the fan on the big screen, had a perfectly witty response. He would pick up a placard himself and write, “Get One off Marnus” on it, indicating teammate Marnus Labuschagne.

Another fan then came in the picture, holding a sign which read, “Marnus can I please have your shirt” as the commentators said that adding that “please” might have helped. Reading the sign, Warner burst out laughing, gave a thumbs up and asked the fan to come over.

In the match Warner scored 86 runs before getting caught in the deep but Australia still ran out as winners against the newly crowned T20I champions England.

After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par.

David Warner and Travis Head (69) came out strongly with a 147-run opening stand and Steve Smith (80 not out) finished the cruise home to 291-4 with 19 balls to spare.

Earlier, Malan responded to missing England’s T20 World Cup triumph over Pakistan in the final on Sunday by smashing a career-best 134. His second ODI century helped England to a respectable total after the visitors were in early trouble at 66-4.