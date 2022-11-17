scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

David Warner engages in banter with fans during AUS vs ENG 1st ODI

In the match, Warner scored 86 runs before getting caught in the deep but Australia still ran out as winners against the newly crowned T20I champions England.

David Warner shares a lighthearted moment with a fan. (Twitter/Screengrab)

David Warner is one of the most colourful cricket characters playing today, on the field as well as off it. Known for his hilarious social media activities, the southpaw was caught on camera on Thursday bantering with a fan in the stand during the first ODI between England and Australia.

During the Australian innings, a young fan held a short placard which read: “David Warner can I have ur shirt?” which was caught on camera which then zeroed in on Warner’s reaction in the dressing room.

The Australian opener, who had seen the fan on the big screen, had a perfectly witty response. He would pick up a placard himself and write, “Get One off Marnus” on it, indicating teammate Marnus Labuschagne.

Another fan then came in the picture, holding a sign which read, “Marnus can I please have your shirt” as the commentators said that adding that “please” might have helped. Reading the sign, Warner burst out laughing, gave a thumbs up and asked the fan to come over.

In the match Warner scored 86 runs before getting caught in the deep but Australia still ran out as winners against the newly crowned T20I champions England.

After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par.

David Warner and Travis Head (69) came out strongly with a 147-run opening stand and Steve Smith (80 not out) finished the cruise home to 291-4 with 19 balls to spare.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Earlier, Malan responded to missing England’s T20 World Cup triumph over Pakistan in the final on Sunday by smashing a career-best 134. His second ODI century helped England to a respectable total after the visitors were in early trouble at 66-4.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:12:45 pm
Next Story

Four Rohingya arrested while trying to board train to Delhi: Tripura police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News