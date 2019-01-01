David Warner ends horror 2018 on high with baby news

David Warner’s wife Candice has revealed that she is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband’s part in a ball-tampering scandal that rocked the game. Candice Warner took to Twitter on Monday evening to make the announcement, ending a horror 2018 for the couple on a bright note. “We are so grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown us this year. It is with a full heart that we would like to share with you that in 2019 our family of 4 will become a family of 5,” she said. They already have two young children, Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

Being together has made us into the family we are today. We are so grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown us this year. It is with a full heart that we would like to share with you that in 2019 our family of 4 will become a family of 5. Happy new year. X pic.twitter.com/pE3EAmR611 — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) 31 December 2018

David Warner has hailed wife Candice for enduring the ordeal that the family has been through in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal. In an Instagram post he wrote, “My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife,” his message read. “I’m grateful every day I get to call her my wife and my soulmate, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”