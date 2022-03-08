Pakistan vs Australia: David Warner puts on his dancing shoes in Rawalpindi to entertain fans

Australia’s David Warner is known for his videos on Instagram where he is seen doing a lot of activities like dancing to Indian movie songs or following the latest social media trends. On Tuesday, when the camera panned in on him during first Pakistan vs Australia Test, he was found breaking into an impromptu jig while fielding.

He brought out a series of dance moves including the Bhangra, while on the field and was at his quirky best as the match proceeded towards a draw.

In the match, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq hit a century in each innings for Pakistan as Australia could bag only four wickets on a docile pitch in the drawn first test on Tuesday.

Imam followed his 157 in the first innings total of 476/4 declared with an unbeaten 111 in his first test since November 2019.

Imam’s opening partner, Abdullah Shafique, also prospered to record his maiden test hundred and was unbeaten on 136 when Pakistan finished the fifth and final day on 252/0 in its second innings, leading by 269 runs.

Both teams mutually agreed to end the game with an hour remaining.

Shafique hit 15 fours and a six in his 242-ball knock while Imam was more watchful in raising his hundred and faced 223 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

The second opening stand between Imam and Abdullah surpassed Pakistan’s previous best against Australia in 1964 when Khalid Ibadulla and Abdul Kadir combined for 249 in Karachi.

Shafique and Imam also became the first Pakistan opening pair to share a century stand in each innings against Australia after combining for 105 runs in the first innings.