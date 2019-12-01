David Warner covers half-marathon in record triple ton knock

David Warner finished unbeaten on 335. (Source: AP) David Warner finished unbeaten on 335. (Source: AP)

In his rare, record-breaking knock of triple century against Pakistan, Australian opener David Warner covered almost 21 kilometers, the equivalent of a half-marathon, in Adelaide over the first two days of the second Test.

Warner etched his name into record books with a knock of 335, his biggest innings ever in the day-night Test cricket format and surpassed some of Don Bradman’s records when Australia captain Tim Paine declared at 589/3 on day two against Pakistan.

Paine’s decision to put the team above the individual on Saturday evening left Warner in the second spot on Australia’s all-time list of biggest Test scorers, behind only Matt Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Batting for more than nine hours and 127 overs, Australia opener’s dedication to fitness paid off with GPS tracking that revealed the distance he covered during mammoth Adelaide innings. Cricket Australia’s High Performance team revealed later that Warner covered a total of 20.921 kilometers with bat in hand on Friday and Saturday.

Warner's 37th boundary of the innings took him past Bradman's 299 not out (Source: AP)

“I pride myself on my fitness,” Warner was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying on Saturday. “If I’m away from the game and not in the nets, I’m either on the treadmill or running the coastal walk. “My wife is always getting me out of the house and making sure I’m walking. I walk every day here before games. I just love being outdoors.”

“We’ve got three young kids so we’re always going to be up early, but we make sure we make time for fitness and I really enjoy that. There’s a lot of hard work that has gone into it.”

