Warner convicted, fined for drink-driving even as lawyer points at media trial

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Australian cricket icon David Warner has been fined 1,500 Australian dollars and instructed to install an alcohol interlock device on his car after being convicted of mid-range drink driving by a Sydney court on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old Warner had tried to switch seats with a passenger when approaching a random breath-testing site on Easter Sunday. He recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit, after driving from a friend’s apartment. He was on a trip home from the subcontinent, where he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Warner pleaded guilty last month.
The Waverley Local Court heard that Warner had consumed three glasses of white wine before getting behind the wheel. His lawyer Awais Ahmad had argued that the explosive batter had already faced extra punishment through extensive media coverage in global outlets including ESPN, Al Jazeera and The Indian Express, and he should hence be spared a conviction.
According to the Australian Associated Press, Ahmad said countries including India and Bangladesh, where Warner might be seeking to play in T20 franchise leagues, have an acceptance of a “non-drinking culture”. “The consequences of his offending are profound. Commercial opportunities [are] being affected,” he added.
But Judge Clare Farnan found any possible harm to the opener’s reputation was an expected outcome considering his huge global profile.
While handing down the sentence, the judge acknowledged that Warner was unlikely to repeat the offence but stressed the broader consequences of drink driving. “I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to re-offend,” Farnan was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “(But) regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in New South Wales.”
Warner did not comment as he left the court, where he was met by a big media contingent. He had retired from international cricket in 2024 after a career comprising 112 Tests and more than 250 appearances across limited-overs formats for Australia. He has since continued his involvement in cricket through commentary and franchise cricket.
Warner serves as captain of Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League and Karachi Kings in PSL.
The incident could also affect Warner’s position with Sydney Thunder. The franchise is part of a New South Wales government campaign promoting safe driving, while Cricket NSW is yet to announce any decision regarding Warner’s long-term role as Thunder captain.
“Our organisation is a strong advocate of safe driving, including avoiding drink driving,” Cricket NSW said in a statement. “We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving.”
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