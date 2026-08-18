Warner convicted, fined for drink-driving even as lawyer points at media trial

Australia's David Warner kisses the coat of arms on his helmet as he leaves the field in his last test match after being dismissed off the bowling of Pakistan's Sajid Khan. (Reuters)

Australian cricket icon David Warner has been fined 1,500 Australian dollars and instructed to install an alcohol interlock device on his car after being convicted of mid-range drink driving by a Sydney court on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Warner had tried to switch seats with a passenger when approaching a random breath-testing site on Easter Sunday. He recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit, after driving from a friend’s apartment. He was on a trip home from the subcontinent, where he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Warner pleaded guilty last month.

The Waverley Local Court heard that Warner had consumed three glasses of white wine before getting behind the wheel. His lawyer Awais Ahmad had argued that the explosive batter had already faced extra punishment through extensive media coverage in global outlets including ESPN, Al Jazeera and The Indian Express, and he should hence be spared a conviction.