Looking forward to open again with David Warner, says Cameron Bancroft

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft on Thursday said that he has no grudges with David Warner and is looking forward to resume opening duties with him for the national side. Bancroft and Warner, along with former captain Steve Smith were found guilty in the ball tampering controversy last year that rocked Cricket Australia. While Bancroft has completed his nine-month ban for the incident, Warner and Smith are still serving their 12-month bans for their roles.

On being asked by reporters in Sydney if he is still in touch with Warner and Steve, Bancroft said: “Absolutely. We’re good people, very honest and passionate people. Dave, like Steve, all of us, we’ve all gone through our challenges, haven’t we?”

In an explosive interview to Fox last month, the right-handed batsman had named Warner as the person who asked him to alter with the ball. But despite reports suggesting that the relationship between the two cricketers has taken a turn for the worst, Bancroft insisted he is eagerly looking forward to the day he comes out to bat with Warner.

“Dave, like Steve [Smith], all of us, we’ve all gone through our challenges. We’ve all been there for each other. I look forward to a day like that where I could go out and play cricket with Dave again. He’s a quality cricketer and someone who has achieved so much in that cricket team,” he was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“As a player like myself, you strive to be able to be around guys like that,” he added. “We’ve kept in touch. He’s in Bangladesh at the moment, enjoying his cricket. We wish him all the best.”

Speaking on whether he believes the fans have forgiven for the incident, the Perth Scorchers player said: “You’d have to ask the public that question. But I certainly feel like I’ve been true to myself, been really positive and enjoying my cricket. That’s really all I can control. All the other ideas, that’s completely out of my control.”

“I go out there with a smile on my face, enjoying my cricket, and those other sorts of distractions are well and truly out of what I can control,” he added.

Bancroft expressed hopes of making it into the Aussie side for the upcoming Ashes series in England after the World Cup, but added that for now, he is just enjoying being a part of the sport again. “I’m just really grateful to be playing cricket. Regardless of the Ashes, it was something I was keen to do. I missed a chunk of domestic cricket, and I think when it comes to the end of the cricket season I’ll be really excited to get over there.”