David Warner asked me to tamper with the ball, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft on Wednesday opened up on the ball tampering controversy that saw him receiving a nine-month ban from the international cricketer. Speaking to Fox Sports, the 25-year-old spoke about what went down during the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

“Dave [Warner] suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in in the game and I didn’t know any better.I didn’t know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued, really — as simple as that,” he told Adam Gilchrist in a chat.

The batsman further added that he thought that if he fits into the team, he would earn respect from his peers.

“The decision was based around my values, what I valued at the time and I valued fitting in … you hope that fitting in earns you respect and with that, I guess, there came a pretty big cost for the mistake. I would have gone to bed and I would have felt like I had let everybody down. I would have felt like I had let the team down. I would have left like I had hurt our chances to win the game of cricket,” he said.

He further added that he takes responsibility for his actions and is not a “victim”. “I take no other responsibility but the responsibility I have on myself and my own actions because I am not a victim. I had a choice and I made a massive mistake and that is what is in my control,” the right-handed batsman said.

Bancroft further went on to add that some truths were revealed in the review which were pretty hurtful to hear. “The reason why it was painful is because the truth hurts. Maybe in that review there was some truths that were pretty hard to accept. What does that bring? It brings an amazing opportunity to do something about it. Only Cricket Australia will know if they are being true to themselves, to be able to own up to some of those recommendations,” he said.

“If they can look at themselves in the mirror and be really content and be really peaceful, and proud of the direction they’re going, that’s OK. If they aren’t, like me, that value will always come undone won’t it? It will present itself in the face to you and you’ll have to learn another lesson,” he added.

Apart from Bancroft, former skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain Warner were also handed 12-month bans for their roles in the incident at Newlands.

With his suspension coming to an end by the end of the month, the batsman will make his return to domestic ranks in the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on December 30.