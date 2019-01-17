Toggle Menu
After his right-handed heroics, David Warner to return early from BPL due to injuryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/david-warner-bangaldesh-premier-league-video-right-handed-six-injury-5542425/

After his right-handed heroics, David Warner to return early from BPL due to injury

David Warner scored 61 runs in 36 balls for Sylhet Sixers during a Bangladesh Premier League match, in which he smacked 14 runs in 3 balls while batting right-handed against Chris Gayle.

David Warner
David Warner showed his versatility in Bangladesh Premier League.

A day after hammering 61 off 36 runs for Sylhet Sixers and leading his side to a 27-run win against Rangpur Riders, David Warner will return to Australia to be medically assessed after reporting elbow pain during the Bangladesh Premier League clash. Warner on Thursday showed his versatility with the bat as he decided to turn into a right-handed batsman while facing Chris Gayle.

Warner had played 32 deliveries and scored 47 runs in the match until the 18th overs. As he tried to hit the West Indies allrounder for a left-handed slog sweep, he failed to get the right connection.

So, the Australian international decided to switch his stance into a right-handed batsman. The first ball he faced, Warner smacked Gayle for a massive six straight over his head. In the next two deliveries, he hammered two more boundaries. He eventually finished the innings with 61 in 36 balls to take his side to a competitive total of 187/5.

In their reply, Riders only managed to reach 160/6 in their 20 overs.

“It was one of those things at the back of my mind as I couldn’t get Chris (Gayle) away because of his height and the lengths that he was bowling,” Warner said at the post-match presentation of his decision to try batting right-handed. I play golf right-handed, so I thought I might as well come and swing and clear the ropes. It came off.”

Advertising

After the match, Cricket Australia reported that Warner will head back home on Monday to have his an assessment of his injury. Despite the extent of the injury yet unknown, the 32-year-old will play for Sylhet before he departs, in the upcoming matches on Friday and Saturday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia vs India 3rd ODI: Australia make two changes for series decider
2 Don't want to copy Adam Gilchrist or MS Dhoni, I want to be myself, says Rishabh Pant
3 Ranji Trophy 2018 Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan take lead after losing first wicket