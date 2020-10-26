David Warner plans to write a book on 2018’s ball-tampering scandal, says wife

David Warner with his wife and two daughters in 2018. (Source: AP)

David Warner’s scintillating career suffered a major blow when he was embroiled in the infamous ball-tampering incident during Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2018. Defending her husband’s role in the scandal, David’s wife Candice Warner said that the cricketer is planning to write a book on the scandal.

In an interaction with SAS Australia on Sunday, Candice said that David’s side of the story is still unknown to the people and she implied that it will be told one day in a memoir.

The 35-year-old spoke about the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town and the pain she and her family went through on that tour.

“Too many people I feel are quick to make a judgment or opinions on myself or my family… like when we came home from South Africa in 2018 when there was the ball-tampering incident with the Australian cricket team,” she said.

When later asked if her husband had “supposedly” tampered the ball, she replied, “No. That’s other people’s opinion. He has never said his part.”

Candice also revealed that David’s manager James Erksine had been approached multiple times in the past with offers to reveal the details surrounding the incident, but they didn’t go with the plan to boost David’s chances of reintegration with the team.

On Monday, Erskine said that David is more than likely to publish a tell-all book about the ball-tampering scandal when his career is over. “There will be a time and place. At some stage, he will write a book,” Erskine said.

