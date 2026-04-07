David Warner arrested for drink driving in Australia after failing roadside breath test

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Former Australia opener David Warner has been charged with mid-range drink driving after an incident in Sydney’s eastern suburbs over the weekend.
New South Wales Police said officers were carrying out random breath tests on Malabar Road in Maroubra at about 5:30 pm on Sunday when a van reportedly stopped before the testing site and parked, leading them to take a closer look.
Police approached the vehicle and subjected the 39-year-old driver – later confirmed to be Warner – to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second breath analysis allegedly recorded a reading of 0.104, placing him in the mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) category under Australian law.
Warner has since been charged with middle-range drink driving and is due to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
“About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.
“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing, which returned a positive result.
“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.
“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA [Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol] to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026,” NSW Police said in a statement.
Under New South Wales law, a mid-range PCA offence typically applies to readings between 0.08 and 0.149, and carries penalties that can include fines, licence suspension and potential imprisonment depending on the circumstances and prior record.
Since stepping away from the international arena, Warner has remained active in franchise cricket, continuing to feature in domestic T20 competitions such as Australia’s Big Bash League. He is currently leading the Karachi Kings in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League and was set to arrive in Karachi for the second leg of the tournament on April 9. He has not publicly commented on the incident as of now.
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