David Warner arrested for drink driving in Australia after failing roadside breath test

Former Australia opener David Warner has been charged with mid-range drink driving after an incident in Sydney’s eastern suburbs over the weekend.

New South Wales Police said officers were carrying out random breath tests on Malabar Road in Maroubra at about 5:30 pm on Sunday when a van reportedly stopped before the testing site and parked, leading them to take a closer look.

Police approached the vehicle and subjected the 39-year-old driver – later confirmed to be Warner – to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second breath analysis allegedly recorded a reading of 0.104, placing him in the mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) category under Australian law.