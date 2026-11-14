David Warner adds another explosive claim to Sandpapergate drama

The fallout from Usman Khawaja’s book Sabr continues to rock Australian cricket years after Sandpapergate, with David Warner now lobbing an accusation of his own at Cricket Australia.

Khawaja’s allegation that everyone in the Australian dressing room knew that sandpaper was being used on the ball in the Newlands Test match against South Africa has reignited a controversy that had rocked Australian cricket earlier. It led to a press conference from Pat Cummins who refuted the claim that the bowler’s group knew anything about sandpaper being used on the ball, and that Khawaja’s claims were not true.

“When he says ‘we all knew’, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field he’s 100% wrong,” Cummins said on Friday in a presser. “I’ve said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But, I think Usman actually says things that are actually far more serious than that.