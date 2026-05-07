David Warner to accept responsibility in Sydney drink-driving case

Former Australia opener David Warner will accept responsibility for a drink-driving charge after allegedly returning more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit during a random breath test in Sydney last month.

Warner, 39, did not appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, with the matter adjourned until June. His lawyer Bobby Hill told reporters outside court that the former cricketer accepted that his actions were “reckless” and “foolish”.

“I can indicate that David will be accepting responsibility for drink-driving,” Hill said, according to ABC. “He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber.”