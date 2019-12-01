Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

David Warner ‘robbed’: Tim Paine’s decision to declare draws strong reactions

David Warner, who scored his maiden Test triple ton, was batting at a handsome strike rate of 80.14 and would have overtaken the record for the highest Test innings by another 90 minutes. Australia's declaration denied him the chance to go for 400.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 1, 2019 9:32:08 am
David Warner scored 335* in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan on Saturday (AP Photo)

David Warner scored 335* in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday – bringing up his maiden triple ton and the second highest Test score by an Australian after Matthew Hayden’s 380. However, immediately as he reached 335 – crossing the score of 334, which is the highest Test scores for Don Bradman and Mark Taylor, Australia captain Tim Paine declared the innings.

Australia posted 589/3, before reducing Pakistan to 96/6 by the end of Day 2. Given that there are three more days in the Test and that Warner was batting at a handsome strike rate of 80.14, many have expressed surprise that Warner was not given the chance to continue his innings – Brian Lara’s 400, the highest Test score, was a mark which would have been scaled by the end of the day.

Warner’s 335* is the tenth highest individual score in Test cricket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News