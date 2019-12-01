David Warner ‘robbed’: Tim Paine’s decision to declare draws strong reactions

David Warner scored 335* in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan on Saturday (AP Photo) David Warner scored 335* in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan on Saturday (AP Photo)

David Warner scored 335* in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday – bringing up his maiden triple ton and the second highest Test score by an Australian after Matthew Hayden’s 380. However, immediately as he reached 335 – crossing the score of 334, which is the highest Test scores for Don Bradman and Mark Taylor, Australia captain Tim Paine declared the innings.

Australia posted 589/3, before reducing Pakistan to 96/6 by the end of Day 2. Given that there are three more days in the Test and that Warner was batting at a handsome strike rate of 80.14, many have expressed surprise that Warner was not given the chance to continue his innings – Brian Lara’s 400, the highest Test score, was a mark which would have been scaled by the end of the day.

Big decision by Tim Paine to declare with Warner approaching Lara’s world record score of 400. This is most admirable aspect of Aussie cricket: personal milestones secondary to team interest. Warner must rest content at getting past Bradman’s highest score. In itself huge! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 30, 2019

Genuinely surprised that Australia didn’t let Warner go for 400/500. So much time left in the match and they won’t have to bat again. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) November 30, 2019

Tim Paine crushed once in a lifetime opportunity for any player. If David Warner stayed there for 10-11 odd over he could have easily surpassed Brain Lara record. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/dNaaL45KXG — Shanawaz (@shanawazralam) November 30, 2019

Two significant things would’ve happened if paine let warner play:

•Warner could’ve created a world record.

• #DavidWarner could’ve given a perfect tribute to #philliphughes by scoring 408*.

Why did the Australian team declare? @cricketcomau @RickyPonting @MClarke23#AUSvPAK — breezer_vivid (@Babayagaa79) November 30, 2019

Wtf was Paine thinking? Declaring with #Warner on 335*. Worse than the 194 I’d say. Warner might even have taken lesser balls to get to his feat🙊 It’s only session two on day two. #AUSvPAK — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 30, 2019

Here’s Aussie Captain Tim Paine Who Declared The innings When Warner Would’ve Easily Carried Batting & Scored 400 Because Winning Comes First. And There’s BCCI Captain Virat Kohli Who Hardly Care About Winning & Signalling The Batsman To Keep Batting Selfishly…#AUSvPAK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/X8APLYx3n7 — CriCkeT KinG🤴🏻💎 (@imtheguy007) November 30, 2019

Warner’s 335* is the tenth highest individual score in Test cricket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd