David Miller on Tristan Stubbs’ message after DC’s six-wicket win over RCB: ‘You saved me there’

Tristan Stubbs and David Miller of Delhi Capitals celebrate win during Match 26 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on April 18, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Just over 10 days ago, David Miller was the talk of IPL 2026 after he could not close out a match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. At the heart of his failure to take DC over the line was his not taking a single off the penultimate ball and then not winning the game off the last ball.

On Saturday, the South African left-hander redeemed himself in the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where his unbeaten 22 runs off 10 balls took his side, in the chase of 176 runs, in the last over.

Miller walked out to bat in the 17th over after DC captain Axar Patel had to retire hurt. The southpaw said that his partner, Tristan Stubbs, thanked him for closing out the match in the last over.