David Miller on Tristan Stubbs’ message after DC’s six-wicket win over RCB: ‘You saved me there’

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Just over 10 days ago, David Miller was the talk of IPL 2026 after he could not close out a match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. At the heart of his failure to take DC over the line was his not taking a single off the penultimate ball and then not winning the game off the last ball.
On Saturday, the South African left-hander redeemed himself in the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where his unbeaten 22 runs off 10 balls took his side, in the chase of 176 runs, in the last over.
Miller walked out to bat in the 17th over after DC captain Axar Patel had to retire hurt. The southpaw said that his partner, Tristan Stubbs, thanked him for closing out the match in the last over.
“When I walked out, Stubbo said to me to keep the intensity really hard, and that helped. Always good finishing off games with Stubbo, and he just said ‘thank you so much, you saved me there’. For him being there was massive for us,” he said.
The left-hander admitted that he felt good to have helped DC cross the line on Saturday, adding that losses tend to linger in the mind until a batsman wins a game from a similar situation.
“It feels really good. Obviously, to get one from the other night, obviously, I was just a bit disappointed a couple of games ago, but to get myself back in that position was good to get over the line. It’s always going to be there at the back of the mind (on unable to finish the job against GT) until you actually win another game. That’s our take. And it has been a couple of games, you know, we obviously have a week off, so I’ve worked on a few things, just trying to stay in the moment as well and do what I can,” Miller said in the post-match presentation.
DC next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
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