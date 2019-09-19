Watch: David Miller’s one-handed blinder leaves Virat Kohli stunned

Virat Kohli pulled off what was one of the best catches of the season in the 2nd T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, but the second innings of the match itself had a worthy competitor – by David Miller, who took a one-handed diving catch on the boundary line to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

DAVID MILLER TAKES A SCRIMER!!!🙌🔥💥 WHAT A CATCH!!!! Shikhar Dhawan Gone for 40! pic.twitter.com/QsjU4T6oBb — W a s i f 🏏🔥 (@_cricketFreak) September 18, 2019

Dhawan had stepped out of his crease and slammed Tabraiz Shamsi back over his head, not knowing that Miller would run in from long on and stick his hand out, or that the ball would miraculously stick to his hands.

The catch by Miller ended a 61-run stand between Kohli and Dhawan, managing to disturb the momentum of the run chase. However, with Shreyas Iyer joining him, Kohli (72*) took responsibility of the chase and finished the job off with one over to spare.

Asked to speak about the catch and the look he shared with Kohli at that moment, Dhawan said at the presentation ceremony: “It was an unbelievable catch and Virat was thinking that as well. I was smiling and appreciated his effort. It was hit hard, it wasn’t lofted, it was hit flat and I took it in my stride.”

If Miller was English, that catch would’ve been easily the Catch of the Century 🙈🤣 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 18, 2019

India won by 7 wickets and go into the last match of the series on Sunday with a 1-0 lead.