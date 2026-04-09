Kevin Pietersen backs David Miller after DC’s last-over heartbreak against GT in IPL 2026: ‘That is sport’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has backed David Miller after the South African left-hander came under heavy criticism for not taking Delhi Capitals (DC) over the line in their IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old praised Miller for walking out to bat despite nursing a hand injury, adding that his ball striking was “absolutely unreal”.

“David Miller batted beautifully last night. His ball striking was absolutely unreal. Many wouldn’t have gone back out to bat with his hand injury, but he did! The way he was batting, he wanted to finish the game and trusted himself. That Is Sport! At least he got us a great finish!” Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.