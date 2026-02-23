How David Miller cracked the Varun Chakaravarthy code

A man of mild manners with a microphone in hand, David Miller shied away from detailing South Africa’s expert neutering of Varun Chakaravarthy. “It was about really making sure that we were on it,” he said after the game. Simple words, yet telling ones. They implied South Africa would deny him wickets without being frazzled or frozen — and when a loose ball arrived, they would take full toll.

Facing a known nemesis — Varun had 22 wickets at an average under 12 in eight games against South Africa — comes with multiple dilemmas. The mind replays past dismissals on a loop; the choice between playing safe or attacking early to disrupt rhythm becomes paralysing; batsmen brood, clutter their heads, and freeze their reflexes with over-analysis. Miller’s plan was simpler. Not to get drawn into tactical traps, but to play the ball on its merit. Wait, pick the spots, and pounce.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: South Africa shatter myth of India’s invincibility

The plan could have unravelled had a slip been stationed a yard wider to swallow an outside-edged slider. But the escape did not wake old ghosts. Varun, distraught at the edge that eluded the fielder, pushed the next ball unusually fuller — as bowlers sometimes do when they see a chance slip by, growing restless, over-exerting, and losing their rhythm in the process. Miller calmly drove him over mid-off. With the stump-to-stump line Varun maintains, he is susceptible to being hit straight; the modest straight boundaries in Ahmedabad — around 75 metres — made that route even more inviting. He is too quick to step out and hit, often too full to sweep. So the plan was to wait, respond, and target him straight. He doesn’t turn the ball much, so batsmen could hit through the line without much fuss. “It also wasn’t spinning too much tonight, so you could trust the line,” Miller said.

The boundary map tells the story cleanly. All three sixes were smashed through the long-on region. Apart from Miller’s edge and a deft late cut from Dewald Brevis, the fours came from in front of the stumps. Low risk, high reward, and executed with precision. None of the strokes were manufactured — they were devised, optimised, and delivered.

The drive through mid-wicket, Miller’s second four, visibly rattled Varun. He went harder and fuller in his next spell, searching for something that wasn’t coming. The dip he usually generates was absent; the ball sat up rather than zipped off the surface. Miller, reading the vulnerability, cleared his front leg second ball of the next over and sent him over the long-on fence.

Brevis joined in shortly after. Quick-footed and sharp-handed, he late-cut a ball veering into the stumps, sending it racing to the fence. It was enough to confirm what everyone could see — this was a rare bad day for Varun, and bad days have a way of feeling endless. When Brevis skipped to the leg side and drove him thunderously down the ground, Varun was simply enduring it.

Story continues below this ad

He did dismiss Miller in his fourth over, but the damage was long done.

Miller’s dismantling of Varun offers a blueprint — but one that requires a specific alignment of conditions: a clinical hitter with the temperament to execute under pressure, short straight boundaries, and a rare day when Varun’s variations simply don’t click. Those stars won’t always align. What matters more now is how Varun responds. Bowlers of his kind — spinning not just the ball but the psychology of a contest — are defined less by bad days than by what follows them. A swift return to menace would signal a bowler who has truly arrived. A prolonged retreat into self-doubt would raise harder questions. Either way, it makes for one of the more compelling subplots of India’s tournament.