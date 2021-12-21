‘Right time to pass on the microphone’: David Lloyd retires from commentary

Former England cricketer and coach David Lloyd has left his role as a commentator with Sky Sports after 22 years. Also known as ‘Bumble’, the Englishman joined started commentary in 1999 with Sky.

Llyod was present in the comm box with Ian Bishop, when Carlos Brathwaite struck four sixes in a row off Ben Stokes and helped West Indies lift the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Last month, Lloyd took to Twitter to apologise after he was accused of making disparaging comments, while broadcasters Sky Sports said they would be investigating his comments. Llyod also apologised to Rafiq personally over the phone.

“After 22 wonderful years with Sky Cricket, I’ve decided the time is now right to pass on the microphone. It’s been an immense privilege to try and bring the sport I love into people’s homes up and down the country,” the 74-year-old said in a statement on social media.

“There are so many wonderful memories, so many terrific games and incredible performances. I’ve been lucky to travel the world sharing Ashes highs and lows, World Cup wins and losses, heroics and heartaches with you all.

“Sharing a commentary box in Australia in 2013 with my broadcasting hero Bill Lawry was a real highlight. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock and Ian Smith amongst many others.

“With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move on by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently Michael Holding, the commentary box feels a little emptier. And so I feel it is time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter.

“I leave the Sky box in immensely capable hands led by my pals Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key. To those that follow, cherish that mic. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this wonderful game.

“I’m done now with Sweet Caroline but in the words of Elton John, “I’m still standing!” Much love, Bumble.”