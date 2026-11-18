With the controversy around the sandpaper episode refusing to settle, the Cricket Australia has announced that it would set up a forum that will allow the players and the support staff involved in the ball-tampering incident to share their experiences. But, it has done so with a rider. Whatever the players and the staff reveal to the forum likely to be headed by an independent person (likely to be a former judge or counsel), it won’t be made public for confidential reasons and it would be up to the CA board to decide what can be released to the outside world.

Ever since former Australia batsman Usman Khawaja released his autobiography Sabr earlier this month, the Sandpaper incident that rocked Australian cricket has come alive after 8 years. In the book, Khawaja has said the whole team was aware of the ball-tampering incident, which he revealed also took place at Port Elizabeth before they were caught red-handed in Cape Town. He also went on to allege that CA never interviewed all the players who played the Test after which Steve Smith and David Warner were banned from all cricket for one year and Cameron Bancroft for nine months. Khawaja’s claims were backed by Warner, while Test captain Pat Cummins denied having any knowledge of the incident being spoken in the dressing room.

With words spoken back and forth, CA has said it will re-hear testimonies from those involved in the scandal but it will not re-litigate the incident. “We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can, whilst at the same time protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward,” CA’s CEO Todd Greenberg said. “The game is genuinely hurting at the moment. It’s not good for anyone. We need to find a path through, and we need some time to heal,” he added.

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CA chair David Boon said the forum will take the testimonies but no new sanctions would be handed out. “Last night, the Cricket Australia Board met, and we reached a decision that we believe is in the best interests of the game. After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives.”

Since the episode happened in 2018, those involved in it have maintained silence.

Boon admitted all the talk around Sandpapergate row have become a distraction.

“It has been a difficult chapter for many people, and increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction for our game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker. This forum is not about re-litigating the past at all. It’s about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful, safe environment, and for our sport to listen. Australian cricket is at its strongest when we’re united, and we owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together with understanding, respect, and perspective,” Boon, who is a former player, said.

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Acknowledging that only 8 of the 11 players who played the Cape Town Test were investigated by CA, Greenberg said the forum is made open for all and no player would be compelled to dispose in front of it. “It’s a chance to give everyone a voice in an independent and a safe setting. It’s not a re-investigation. It’s not designed to re-prosecute or to sanction. No one is compelled to participate. It is entirely up to each individual,” he said.

Shortly after the duo spoke before the start of the third ODI at Hobart, Khawaja and Warner questioned what the forum will be able to throw up. “I applaud CA for doing this. I wish they did a little bit earlier. But there’s still some questions to be had, which I’m sure I’ll talk to Todd about in the next week. We all want to move on … The question is, will this allow us to move on? That’s the question that has to be asked,” Khawaja said reiterating that no further sanctions have to be handed out.

And sitting next to him, Warner also said it is not about penalties. “We put our hands up, we accepted what Cricket Australia handed out to us. It’s not about penalties. It’s about transparency and accountability, which Todd’s acknowledged, on CA’s behalf, about the culture at the time with the players and CA.”