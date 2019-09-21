David Boon appointed ICC match referee for Pakistan’s home series vs Sri Lanka

The ICC has appointed former Australia batsman David Boon as the match referee for Pakistan’s short limited overs home series against a second-string Sri Lanka side, signalling its change in stance as to how it views security situation in the country.

The ICC confirmed on Saturday that Boon would be the match referee for the series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals in Karachi and Lahore from 27 September to 9 October.

Boon, 58, is one of the most experienced officials on the ICC match-referees panel having already officiated in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is since 2011. He played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1996.

The ICC has also named its Elite panel umpires, Joel Wilson and Michael Gough as umpires for the series. Gough had visited Karachi earlier this year for the PSL 4 final.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named Elite panel umpire Aleem Dar along with Ahsan Raza, Sozaib Raza and Asif Yaqoob to supervise the series as home umpires.

Raza was one of the Pakistani umpires who was travelling in the match officials coaster behind the bus carrying the Sri Lankan team when it came under attack by militants in Lahore in March, 2009.

Raza survived a kidney operation and other complications due to bullet wounds to make a brave return to umpiring.

The ICC last week had made it clear that it would only decide on appointing its match officials for the series after reviewing the security situation and arrangements through its independent security expert.

The Sri Lankan board also finally confirmed it would be sending its team to Pakistan earlier this week.