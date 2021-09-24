scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Dav Whatmore joins Baroda as head coach

The 67-year-old Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to the ICC World Cup in 1996, has got years of experience in top-flight cricket.

By: PTI | Vadodara |
September 24, 2021 5:40:38 pm
Dav Whatmore's last assignment was with Nepal. (File)

Former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore has joined the Baroda team as its head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele on Friday.

“He (Whatmore) joined the day before yesterday as the head coach and he will guide other coaches also, other age groups,” Lele said.

The 67-year-old Whatmore has got years of experience in top-flight cricket and was the coach of the Sri Lankan team that won the World Cup in 1996.

He then went on to coach various teams and in the Indian domestic circuit, he has had Kerala under his tutelage.

His last assignment was with Nepal.

The BCCI has already announced the domestic schedule for the 2021-22 season and this time the Ranji Trophy will also be played after it had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

