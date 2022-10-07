scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Daryl Mitchell ruled out of T20 Tri-Series with fractured hand

The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right hand while batting in the nets.

Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchel, New Zealand Test Team, Ind vs NZ Test, BLACKCAPS, BLACKCAPS Test squad, Sports News, Indian ExpressNew Zealand's batsman Daryl Mitchell watches his shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Two weeks before the T20 World Cup, New Zealand suffered a major injury blow. World Cup New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training on Friday.

“The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right-hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal (pinkie finger),” New Zealand cricket said in a statement.

New Zealand team’s physio Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell’s hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks.

Coach Gary Stead said some time was needed to consider a decision on Mitchell’s availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad set to depart for Australia on October 15.

“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.

“Daryl’s become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the Tri-Series.

“With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”

Mitchell’s replacement is yet to be announced.

New Zealand will play thier first game og the tri-Series against Pakistan at Hagley Oval on Saturday. The other team in the series is Bangladesh.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:33:56 am
