Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming details

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures: Cricket returns to Australia after a lockdown of more than two months as a T20 tournament starts this weekend in Darwin. The Darwin T20 cricket league, also known as CDU Top End T20 tournament, is a round-robin T20 carnival featuring 15 games from June 6-8.

It is not only the return of cricket in the country but also sports fans as 500 spectators will be allowed at the grounds with Northern Territory having registered zero active COVID-19 case since May 21. The tournament, featuring seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs and an Invitational XI comprising best players from the Northern Territory’s ‘Asia Cup’ competition, will be a testing ground for cricket in a COVID-19 environment.

Schedule

The eight teams participating in the tournament are Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. The first three matches of a day, starting June 6, will be played at 5:30 am IST and 10 am local time. The second set of matches will be played at 10 am IST and 2 pm local time. Here is the schedule:

Venue

The matches will be held at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval and Cazaly’s Oval.

Live Stream

Even though the tournament is not being broadcast in India, select games will also be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page to a global audience, including one of the semi-finals and the grand final on Monday, June 8. Only four matches of the round-robin stage will be streamed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd