Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Final Live Score Updates: Southern Districts lose four wickets

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Southern Districts and Waratah Cricket Club fight it out for the Darwin T20 Cricket League title featuring eight teams. The three-day T20 tournament which started on June 6 featured a round-robin format including 15 games.
The six other teams which participated in the tournament were Palmerston, Darwin, Tracy Village, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. The match is being played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval and Cazaly’s Oval.
Matt Hammond is the new batsman in. Hammond gets a single off the second ball he faces. Corey Kelly plays dot balls. He is yet to get off the mark. SD - 42/4 after 10 overs
Madura Weerasinghe into the attack. The off-spinner darts the ball in from round the wicket. Dylan Mullen tried the ram shot but ends up throwing his wicket away. An easy catch for the wicketkeeper. Mullen departs for 17. SD - 41/4 after 9.2 overs
Corey Kelly comes in to bat, on the non-striker's end. Mullen takes a single. Interestingly, just one boundary has been scored so far in this match. SD - 41/3 after 9 overs
Opener Daniel Mylius' innings comes to an end. He tried to hit left-arm spinner Dilshan Gange for a big shot but found the top edge of the bat and was caught at covers. SD - 40/3 after 8.3 overs
The Southern Districts have not got off to a good start in the final of the Darwin T20 Cricket League. They have lost two wickets already and have not made the best of the powerplay overs. Opener Dean Fry and skipper Kierran Voelkl departed after scoring just a single. Opener Daniel Mylius has struggled to get boundaries and trying to stitch a partnership with Dylan Mullen. SD - 39/2 after 8 overs