45-year-old Darren Stevens smashes 190 in record-breaking 9th wicket partnership

Darren Stevens, Kent’s 45-year-old all-rounder, played a knock for the ages in England’s County Championship on Friday. Stevens scored an insane 190 from 149 balls, rescuing his team from 128/8 with a 9th wicket partnership that confounded Glamorgan.

Stevens added a 166-run partnership for the 9th wicket with Miguel Cummins, who scored just 1 run. This was the highest first-class partnerships in which one player scored more than 90% of the runs.

With 15 fours & 15 sixes, 150 of his Stevens’s 190 runs came in boundaries.

Ironically, Kent’s number 11 Matthew Quinn walked in and hit his very first ball for six as well, while Miguel Cummins still remained on 1 at the non-striker’s end. He was eventually dismissed for 7 by Marnus Labuschagne as Kent were all out for 307.

Stevens’s dream day continued in the Glamorgan innings, as he got Australian Marnus Labuschagne out LBW.

This was the 36th first-class hundred for Stevens, who turned 45 last month. He is the oldest active player in County cricket since 1995. In 2019, he became the oldest player to score a first-class double-hundred since Walter Keeton in 1949. This year, he became the oldest Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 88 years.

As his exploits in Canterbury show, Darren Stevens is continuing to defy age.