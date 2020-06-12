‘I believe him’: Darren Sammy tweets of love after conversation with SRH teammate

Darren Sammy had asked his SRH teammates to speak to him on his allegations. (File Photo/BCCI) Darren Sammy had asked his SRH teammates to speak to him on his allegations. (File Photo/BCCI)

Darren Sammy said he has been assured by one of his teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad that the word ‘kalu’ had been used for him from a place of love and not with an intention to ‘degrade’ him.

“Had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him,” Sammy tweeted on Thursday.

I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love 💕 and I believe him. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

Sammy had said earlier this week that he has just learnt the racial connotations of the word ‘kalu’, which had been used for him during his time with the Hyderabad IPL side.

In an Instagram video message on Monday, he called out his one-time teammates to clarify if they were “degrading” him and if so, to apologise.

READ | Sammy confronts his former IPL teammates: Why was I called ‘kalu’?

In his video, Sammy said that his teammates used to laugh every time he was called ‘kalu’. “I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are.”

Directly addressing his teammates in his post, Sammy said: “I will be texting you guys and I will ask you as to when you called me with that name, did you all mean it in any bad way or form?” He also urged his erstwhile teammates to talk to him and “clear the air”.

