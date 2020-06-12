‘Remember dark Kalu’: Darren Sammy explains his birthday greeting to SRH mentor VVS Laxman

Darren Sammy and VVS Laxman (Source: Express Archive) Darren Sammy and VVS Laxman (Source: Express Archive)

Darren Sammy’s allegations of casual racism in the Indian Premier League (IPL) stirred up a storm in world cricket. After a few days, Sammy has revealed that one of his former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates have had a conversation about it and also talked about his tweet from 2014 for mentor VVS Laxman.

After watching Hasan Minhaj’s video, former West Indies skipper realised that he was a victim of casual racism during his IPL stint with SRH in 2013-14. A furious Sammy posted a video message on his Instagram account asking his former teammates to make amends for their mistakes.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Sammy talked about a birthday greeting he had sent out on Twitter to Laxman during his IPL stint. The tweet had the word ‘kalu’ in it when he used to believe that it meant ‘stallion’.

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu. 😂😂😂 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 1, 2014

“I thought it meant a stallion. If you notice back in 2014 I sent a Happy Birthday tweet to VVS Laxman. I said: “Happy Birthday to you brother. Hope you have a great day.” And I started laughing. And I said, “remember dark kalu.” So I was saying: remember the dark stallion. So, imagine (now) you listening six years later and somebody from that culture telling you, “Hey, bro, this word has a degrading meaning to you because of the colour of your skin.” Then automatically you want to have a conversation,” he clarified.

Sammy also revealed that one of the players reached out to him. The then-SRH coach Tom Moody too has had a word with the T20 World Cup-winning captain.

“One of the guys (a 2013-14 Sunrisers teammate) has reached out to me and we are having a conversation about it. It’s someone I could bet still has a big poster of me and him hung up in his dressing room where I signed it and I said: “Brothers for life.” And I still mean that. But it doesn’t take away or change the fact that certain words that are being used could come across as degrading because of the colour of your skin. And whether you are my friend or I see you as a brother, we will or we should have the conversation about that,” he said.

