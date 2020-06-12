Darren Sammy responds to Swara Bhaskar’s call for apology from Sunrisers Hyderabad players

Darren Sammy responded to actress Swara Bhaskar’s query on Twitter. (Source: File Photos) Darren Sammy responded to actress Swara Bhaskar’s query on Twitter. (Source: File Photos)

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has created a stir on social media ever since he said that racial comments were directed at him while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sammy had alleged that he was called ‘Kalu’ by some of his teammates in the SRH squad of 2013-14. At that moment he was unaware of what the word meant but when did come to know, he was disappointed.

Following his allegations, Sammy, on Friday morning said that he had a rather ‘interesting conversation’ with one of the players from SRH and he was now looking to focus on the positives that can come out from the episode.

He also wrote that his fellow teammate had reassured him that he had operated from a place of love when he had referred to him as ‘Kalu’.

However, after Sammy’s revelations, actress Swara Bhaskar was among the first to react to the development and asked what the response of the West Indian all-rounder would be if the person “operated from a place of love” while using the ‘n’ word.

Bhaskar also called for an apology from members of the SRH squad who were Sammy’s teammates.

“Dear Darren Sammy if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially!” tweeted Bhaskar.

Responding to her tweet on Friday Sammy said people should try to turn this opportunity to educate one another so that casual racism is eradicated from society.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change,” replied Sammy.

Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😂 https://t.co/HeA1Erwby3 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 12, 2020

Earlier, Sammy had said that he would confront those who allegedly referred to him by the “derogatory word” ‘kalu’. In an Instagram video message on Monday, he called out his one-time teammates to clarify if they were “degrading” him and if so to apologise.

In his video, Sammy said that his teammates used to laugh every time he was called ‘kalu’. “I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny.”

He added that Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera too, was at the receiving end of the racial slur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd