After Darren Sammy’s complaints, West Indies players informed they will return home via chartered flight

The West Indies team, which has been stranded in Kolkata due to the crisis in West Asia that has seen air spaces being closed, are set to fly out soon with the International Cricket Council (ICC) finalising alternate arrangements. The Indian Express understands that the team will take a chartered flight back home via London soon.

After being eliminated from the T20 World Cup following their defeat to India last Sunday, the West Indian players have been stationed in Kolkata. Their head coach Darren Sammy took to X and posted: “I just wanna go home.” And a while later followed with another post which read: “At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It’s been five days.”