Darren Sammy’s former SRH teammates Irfan Pathan, Parvez Rasool say ‘unaware’ about racist jibes

Darren Sammy had issued a statement on social media on Monday claiming that he was subjected to racist slurs during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, his teammates from the squad of 2014 haven’t backed his views, and categorically stated that they are unaware of such words being directed at the former West Indian cricketer.

Ex-India cricketers Irfan Pathan, Parvez Rasool spoke to the indianexpress.com and said that they had never heard any racial abuse being directed at players during their presence.

“If something like that would have happened then it would have come to notice or a team discussion would have happened on the topic. I am not aware of any such incident and he (Sammy) has to take responsibility for his comments,” said Pathan.

“But I have seen some issues in domestic cricket where our brothers from South India have to face chants based on their appearance when they travel up north. I think the real issue is education and society needs to learn.

“We still haven’t talked much about racism in India. Sometimes we even call names to our brothers and sisters from the northeast. This problem is deep-rooted and will only go away when we start educating our sons and daughters and that needs to start with proper schooling and parenting.”

Meanwhile, Parvez Rasool also concurred with Pathan and said,” I never noticed anything like this. Sammy was my captain for one match during the season but he never told me anything like that.

“As a team, we had a very healthy environment and were a happy bunch of cricketers. Whenever I spoke to him he seemed very jovial and I enojyed my time with him,” he told this website.

Sammy, who had alleged on his Instagram page that Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera and he were called “kalu” during their Sunrisers days, also had made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too said it received no complaint from any of the players during these 11 years of IPL and that Sammy should have reported the matter right away.

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to respond on the issue.

