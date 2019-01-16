Darren Bravo recalled to West Indies Test squad after two years

Darren Bravo is set to play his first Test in over two years, after being named in West Indies’ squad for the first Test against England in Barbados next week. The 29-year-old batsman last appeared in the longest format for Windies in the November 2016 against England, in which he scored 11 and 3 in two innings.

Over his career, the left-handed batsman has played 49 Tests since making his debut back in 2010, and has scored 3,400 runs at an average of 40. He has been given the chance to kickstart a once-promising career, which was interrupted by disputes with the Cricket West Indies Board. Paceman Alzarri Joseph, who lined up against England in Tuesday’s warm-up match against a Cricket West Indies President’s XI, was also named in the squad.

“With the return of Darren Bravo, who will add value to a batting department, we expect to see marked improvement,” chairman of selectors Courtney Browne were quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“After a difficult Test Series in Bangladesh late last year the opportunity presents itself for our team to pick itself up,” he added. “Although a tough series against England is anticipated, home turf has always been a place where our team has made strides.”

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Royston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Oshane Thomas (cover).