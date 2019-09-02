Jermaine Blackwood replaces Darren Bravo as concussion substitute

Darren Bravo was ruled out of the second Test between West Indies and India due to concussion. He was replaced by Jermaine Blackwood who came on as the approved concussion substitute.

After surviving three overs and adding five runs to his tally, Bravo needed the assistance of the team physio as his concussion symptoms popped up. He was hit by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer in the last over on Day 3, and although his helmet had taken most of the impact, the delivery affected him too, unfortunately.

Going off after having scored 23 from 41 balls, Bravo was replaced by Blackwood, who came on when West Indies were four down. Blackwood has gone on to develop a solid 47-run partnership with Shamarh Brooks in their chase of the massive total of 468.

Blackwood was not a part of the hosts’ squad for the second Test, but since the ICC regulations allow for a like-for-like replacement, he was called up. He has previously played 27 Tests for West Indies, with the last one against Zimbabwe in 2017.

Last month, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in the history of Test cricket, when he replaced Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test.