‘In 2016, David beat Goliath — that’s what I’ll tell my boys’: Daren Sammy’s battle cry ahead of West Indies vs India

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy cut a relaxed figure ahead of Sunday’s must-win clash against India at Eden Gardens, using his trademark wit to field questions at the pre-match press conference in Kolkata.

Asked whether ace spinner Akeal Hosein would feature in what is effectively a knockout game, Sammy was characteristically coy. “Will I tell you my 11? No I will not. But I can tell you that all my soldiers are ready for battle tomorrow when called upon. You have to wait for the toss for the 11,” he said with a smile.

When pressed on whether he’d introduce spinners in the powerplay, Sammy pulled an UNO reverse — turning the question back on the reporter. “What do you think I would do? You hope I will? There you go, there’s your answer.” The room burst out laughing.