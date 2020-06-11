Daren Sammy gets a call, assured ‘he operated from a place of love’

Darren Sammy said he had an ‘interesting conversation’ with one of his former SRH teammates on Thursday. (File Photo/BCCI) Darren Sammy said he had an ‘interesting conversation’ with one of his former SRH teammates on Thursday. (File Photo/BCCI)

Two days after Daren Sammy posted an insta-story alleging that he and Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera were racially slurred during his Sunrisers Hyderabad stint, he posted another message on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

It reads: “I’m pleased to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him (sic).”

I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love 💕 and I believe him. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

This was after Sammy’s stinging revelation that unnamed Sunrisers teammates would call him “kaalu” and he only became aware of its racial connotations after watching a Hasan Minhaj TV show that discussed the issue.

“I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way … and it was degrading. Instantly, I remembered when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word he described that was degrading to us black people,” he had said.

Sammy had also demanded an apology from the offenders. “Because if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I’m very disappointed and I’d still be angry and deserve an apology from you guys. I will be messaging them,” he said.

Understandably, it became a full-blown controversy, more so in the backdrop of the hashtag-powered-movement Black Lives Matter gathering impetus around the world.

A lot of speculation too had gone into identifying the players who had allegedly abused Sammy, and several Indian media reports featured a 2014 Instagram post by Ishant Sharma, in which the caption of his photo with Sammy apparently described Sammy as “kaluu”. Afterward, a raft of cricketers voiced their support toward the former West Indies captain.

Like former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who said, “We need to educate our people because I’ve seen them [racial jibes] in domestic cricket.”

