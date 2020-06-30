Why does India have a cream called Fair & Lovely which hints at colourism: Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy has been vocal against the issue of racism. (Source: File Photo) Daren Sammy has been vocal against the issue of racism. (Source: File Photo)

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has been vocal against the issue of racism and discrimination of people on the basis of the colour of their skin.

On Tuesday, Sammy slammed the Fair & Lovely cream for promoting colourism in India. Questioning why India has a cream with that name despite being a country of diverse cultures, the 36-year-old said that name clearly hints at colourism.

“Your ad, Fair & Lovely clear says lovely people are the fairer people. That’s what it stands for, it hints at colourism,” Sammy was quoted as saying by Outlook in an interview.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent rage over atrocities on marginalised people, especially the blacks, Unilever decided to rebrand Fair and Lovely by dropping all references to colourism.

Sammy once again in another chat with TedEx Hyderabad spoke about the importance of education and said, “It is a broad topic. obviously the killing of George Floyd in us has started a movement for equality, against racial injustice, and systemic racism. people are having difficult conversations from which most people would shy away from.”

“In all this, I learnt myself things and words that could be deemed as degrading because of one’s skin colour. I am raising issues from my platform.

When you talk of racism, colourism like what I spoke about in 2013-14 when I was playing, its about education. Educating the public that certain words that could be offensive should not be used.”

I spoke about one of the biggest campaigns that this going on in India about the product fair and lovely where you indirectly say to people you are lovely when you are fairer.”

If you stop promoting advertising and colourism and stop portraying people of colour as less beautiful. But people need to appreciate everybody but a lot of education has to go into that. But I am getting feedback that it is a part of the culture but just because it is the culture it is not right.”

