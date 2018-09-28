D’arcy Short hammers record double ton in Australian domestic tournament

D’arcy Short scored 257 for Western Warriors in JLT Cup. (Source: AP/File) D’arcy Short scored 257 for Western Warriors in JLT Cup. (Source: AP/File)

D’arcy Short became the fourth Australian batsman to score a double ton in a 50-overs match on Friday. The left-handed batsman smashed 257 runs in 148 balls for Western Warriors in the JLT Cup match against Queensland at Hurstville Oval, the highest by any other player in Australia. The opening batsman brought up his century in just 83 balls, his second in List A cricket. After reaching the milestone, he ruthlessly attacked bowlers all around the park and brought his double ton in just 128 balls.

He was eventually dismissed for 257 by Matthew Kuhnemann as he was caught outside his crease which allowed the wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson to knock down the stumps. Short’s 257 is the third highest score in the history one of one day cricket, only lower than Scotland’s Alistair Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in the country cricket match and Rohit Sharma’s 264 in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

With Short’s stunning knock, his side went on to reach 387 before being bowled out in 47 overs. In his innings, the 28-year-old hammered 24 sixes, which is a record in all one-day cricket. The only other man to score 23 sixes was New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who did so in a first-class innings.

Short joins Ben Dunk, Phillip Hughes and Travis Head in the list of cricketers to one-day score double ton on Australia soil. He surpassed Dunk’s previous best of 229* as the highest score by an Australian.

