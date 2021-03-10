Danushka Gunathilaka given out for obstructing the field: Watch

Kieron Pollard appeals for Danushka Gunathilaka's wicket for 'obstructing the field' in the 1st ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Screenshot)

Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was given out in the most unusual fashion during the 1st ODI vs West Indies on Tuesday, after Kieron Pollard appealed for his wicket after his foot — seemingly unintentionally — pushed the ball away from the bowler.

Danushka Gunathilaka has been given out Obstructing the field. Very difficult to interpret if this was a wilful obstruction. Looks unintentional but has been given out as per the lawspic.twitter.com/CJh3GmzvaN — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2021

During the 22nd over of the Sri Lanka innings, Gunathilaka, who had just reached his half-century, took a couple of steps out to take a single but then decided against it. When he moved to get back to his crease, he deflected the ball away from Pollard’s reach with the underside of his foot.

Pollard immediately appealed. The third umpire was called, with the soft signal being out. Replays did nothing but to show the moment in slow motion and the decision was upheld.

As the batsman walked back with a look of disbelief on his face, Sri Lanka coach Micky Arthur was seen furiously walking out of the dressing room and walking to the match referee’s room.

Don’t think that was willful at all. I wouldn’t appeal but hey 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 10, 2021

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was among those who thought the obstruction by the batsman was anything but willful. Even former West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy said he would not have appealed for the wicket.

Danushka Gunathilaka is west indies the first Sri Lankan to be dismissed Obstructing the field (Law 37).