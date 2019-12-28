‘You cut off my hands and feet’: Danish Kaneria on how bias worked against him in Pakistan

Javed Miandad had said that nobody should believe Danish Kaneria after claims had surfaced that Kaneria had been discriminated against within Pakistan because of his Hindu faith. Javed Miandad had said that nobody should believe Danish Kaneria after claims had surfaced that Kaneria had been discriminated against within Pakistan because of his Hindu faith.

Danish Kaneria made some fresh claims of being discriminated against within Pakistan on Saturday. Speaking in a video released on YouTube, Kaneria said he had a message from the heart to share with the world in light of all that has been said about him in the past few days.

Former Javed Miandad had said on Friday that Kaneria has lost all credibility in Pakistan and that he could ‘do anything for money’.

Not taking Miandad’s name, Kaneria says in the fresh video, “To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my Youtube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television.”

Relating how he has been mistreated by the cricket community and television channels since retiring, Kaneria said, “You have cut off my hands and feet. I have not been employed for so long. What else do you want? Should I finish myself off?”

He added, “People are saying I played for Pakistan for 10 years. But I played for 10 years at the cost of my blood. I gave blood to the cricket pitch. I kept bowling even when my fingers bled.”

“There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. I never sold my country for money,” he also said, referring to Mohammad Amir’s reintegration into the national team.

Earlier this week, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community, and that Kaneria was badly treated by some players because of his faith.

